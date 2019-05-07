Services
Raymond Christle


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Christle Obituary
Raymond Christle

West Lafayette - Raymond Dean Christle, 92, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in his home at University Place.

He was born July 18, 1926 in Wabash, IN, to the late Michael F. and Edna (Thomson) Christle. On July 1, 1950 he married the love of his life Anna L. (Baer) Christle in Wabash, IN, who survives him. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He was a dedicated sales professional for TRW/Ross Gear in Lafayette for 34 years before retiring in 1992. He and his wife were charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in West Lafayette.

Raymond is survived by his children: daughter Catherine A. Kolar of Centennial, CO and son Timothy D. Christle (wife: Sonya) of Frisco, TX. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Matthew Kolar, Michael Kolar, Barry Kolar and Ryan Christle.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers all of Wabash, IN. His brothers Joseph Christle and Robert Christle were also World War II veterans, and his brother Jack Christle was a Korean War veteran.

Throughout much of his life he enjoyed extensive traveling, camping, golf and spending quality time with his family. He was an avid and loyal Purdue fan and loved various sports of all kinds.

A private family service will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with private graveside service at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual, remembrances contributions may be directed to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Disabled American Veterans (www.garysinisefoundation.org) or the American Veterans . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2019
