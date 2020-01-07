|
Raymond D. Ward
Delphi - Raymond D. Ward, 82, of Delphi, died unexpectedly Friday-Jan 3, 2020 at 7:30pm in Advent Hospital in Sebring, FL. He was born August 18, 1937 in Rockfield, to the late Charles & Pearl Humphrey Ward. His marriage was to Janice Coghill in Delphi, on March 17, 1957, and she preceded him in death on August 29, 1999. Ray graduated from Delphi High School in 1955. He completed the Financial Management Program with General Electric in Bloomington, IL, in 1957. He started working for GE, and after 38 years of service, he retired in 1995, he then worked for 5 years for Valmont Electric. They lived in Georgetown, IL for 38 years, and then they moved to El Paso, TX for 5 years, before moving back to Delphi in 1999. Since 2006 he has been a companion to Earleen Alvarez of Delphi, and her family Dr. David Alvarez of Ann Arbor, MI, and Suzanne & David Kennedy of Jacksonville, FL, and their families. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963, and the Army reserves, leaving as a Staff Sergeant. He attended the Frist Presbyterian Church in Delphi. He was a member of the Delphi American Legion Post 75; Delphi IOOF Lodge 28; and the Delphi Lions Club. Raymond never met a stranger, and his smile was contagious, and you always felt better after speaking with him. He dearly loved his family, extended family, and many friends in multiple State's. He will be truly missed by all that loved him. Surviving: sons-Harold Ward of St. Augustine, FL, Darren Ward of Delphi; brother-Silas Ward of Delphi; sister and brother in law-Pat & Bob Duff of Delphi; sisters in law-Suzanne Coghill Jones, Donna Ward, & Patricia Ward. 4 grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 4 brothers-Charles R., Kenneth, James & Richard Ward; a sister Meredith Doolan. Services: The family will receive friends Friday-Jan 10, 2020, from 9:30am until his memorial service at 11:30am, at the First Presbyterian Church in Delphi, Pastor Grace Hammer officiating. Private family interment of his ashes at Morning Heights Cemetery, Delphi, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphi American Legion; Parkinson's Foundation of Indiana; Carroll Manor Home, envelopes available at the church. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020