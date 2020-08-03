Raymond Edward Reisinger
West Lafayette - Raymond Edward Reisinger, 74, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Indiana Veterans' Home.
He was born on July 23, 1946 in Chicago to the late Norm and Alice Reisinger.
Raymond graduated from Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, IL in the class of 1964. He served his country in the United States Army from 1966 until 1969 during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Germany.
On July 1, 1978, he married Margaret Ellen "Peggy " Johnson in Joliet, Illinois. She preceded him death on July 24, 2017.
Raymond worked as the maintenance man and grounds keeper for St. Patrick's Catholic Church for many years. He had a side business called R&R Painting and Patching.
Raymond was a member of AA and was very devoted to taking care of his wife when she got sick. He enjoyed fishing, socializing, and spending times with his family. Raymond loved to laugh.
Surviving are his children, James Loucks of Kankakee, IL, Lori Gooding of Lafayette, Jackie (Jeff Gable) Bonner-Beaulieu of Bourbonnais, IL, and Joy (Joe Erskine) Miller; his siblings, Mike (Pat) Reisinger of Chicago, Janice Reisinger of Chicago, and Carla Reisinger of Chicago; his grandchildren, Devin, Stephen, Justin, Jimmy, Danielle, Amber, Jordan, and Joshua; his great grandchildren, Alayah and Josiah; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joe Reisinger.
A service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Father Daniel Shine officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Indiana Veterans' Home Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the IVH Fishing Pond Fund in loving memory of Raymond. You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com