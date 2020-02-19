|
Raymond Edward Sackett
Lafayette - Raymond Edward Sackett, 98 of Lafayette passed away at 10 am Sunday February 16th at Franciscan Health Hospital, Creasy Lane, Lafayette, IN. He was born November 10, 1921 in Alliance, OH to the late Alvin C. and Florence (Garrett) Sackett. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1940, attended Kent State University and later graduated from Northrup Institute in Burbank, CA. Raymond served in the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre during WWII on the aircraft carrier USS Essex. His marriage to Martha Green was on February 7, 1959 in Las Vegas, NV and she survives.
Raymond flew for Purdue University Airlines as a Flight Engineer and in 1967 flew the Purdue Football team to the Rose Bowl. He was an avid golfer and loved sports. Raymond scored his 1st hole in one at The Elks Golf Course at the age of 84. Raymond also enjoyed attending his son's high school swim meets.
Surviving with his beloved wife are a son Mark (Larri) Sackett of Brownsburg, IN, and a granddaughter Courtney Sackett of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Sackett Biggins and his brother Richard Sackett.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020