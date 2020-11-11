Raymond F. Elston
Yeoman - Raymond F. Elston, 93, of Yeoman, died Tuesday-November 10, 2020 at 1:50am at Monticello Healthcare, where he had been a resident since September 8. He was born June 2, 1927 in Carroll County to the late Arthur Dane & Fannie Elizabeth Siferd Elston. His marriage was to Shirley A. Burns at Hickory Grove Church on April 12, 1952, and she preceded him in death on September 14, 2011. He attended the former Adams Township High School. He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran during WW II. He worked at the former National Home's in Lafayette and for Peter's-Revington Furniture Factory in Delphi for many years. He attended the Pittsburg Missionary Baptist Church & Hickory Grove Church. He enjoyed gardening and keeping his yard and property all mowed and looking nice, and well maintained. He enjoyed playing cards especially Euchre, and was in a card club for many years. He dearly loved his family, and spending time with them. Surviving: daughter-Debra Gibson of Pittsburg, daughter-Julie & Harold Combs of Monticello, son-Steven Elston of Pittsburg, daughter-Pamela & George Owens of Yeoman, son-Kenneth Elston of Brookston; sister-Mary & Robert Blount of Yeoman, sister-Dorothy Elston of Yeoman, brother-Arthur Dane & Pat Elston of Zionsville, sister-Wilma Joan Elston of Yeoman, brother-Larry & Jan Elston of Rossville. Many grand & great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a son in law David Gibson, and a sister Pauline. Private family services will take place Friday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. John Wagner officiating, burial at Yeoman Cemetery. Carroll County Honor Guard preforming military honor's. To view his obit or share a online condolence: http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com