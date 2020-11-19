1/1
Raymond F. "Ray" Hawkins
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Ray" F. Hawkins

Lafayette - Raymond "Ray" F. Hawkins, 85, of Lafayette, IN, went to join his heavenly father on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born in Lafayette on November 20, 1934 to the late Raymond H. Hawkins and Josephine D. Harmeson Hawkins.

On May 5, 1955, he married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Funk. She survives along with their three daughters, Vicki (Nelson) Zahn of Delphi, Pam (Jim) Loft of Lafayette, and Lora (Jeff) Guess of Lafayette.

Ray celebrated and enjoyed life everyday with his wife, 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren (Jayme, Joshua, Brandon, Caleb, Jeremiah, Courtney, Tyler, and Daniel), 14 great grandchildren, and his brother, Ronald Smith.

We have a lot of fond memories of camping, fishing, traveling, and of the time he took his grandkids to a cemetery at night on Halloween. He was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Ray attended Lafayette City schools before enlisting in the Unites States Navy. He served from 1952-1955 in the Korean Conflict where he was the signalman and operator for the rocket launchers on a Navy Destroyer ship. In 2016, he was able to take part in the "Lafayette Honor Flight" to Washington D.C. to see the Military Memorials.

Raymond retired from Alcoa after 30 years where he worked as a shift supervisor. Besides working at Alcoa, his two greatest loves were serving his Lord and his family. He loved to share his love for the Lord with anyone he came into contact with. Ray served in various capacities over the years at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He was a church bus driver, worked with the junior church, youth, and seniors, and served as a Deacon, greeter, and Sunday School teacher. Ray was a true warrior for Christ and wanted everyone to know the Lord.

He enjoyed reading Westerns, gardening and being outside, playing with his dog, Abby, and was an avid IU fan, he especially loved Bobby Knight.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Richard, Harry, Gerald, Robert, and Donald Hawkins and his sister, Delores Jean Hawkins.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in the Spring with Military Honors and burial in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Ray. You may leave condolences and memories of Ray online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.We will always remember Rays fun nature and how kind you both were to us .Love you and will miss Ray.
Ron and Lindy
Ron Smith
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved