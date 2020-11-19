Raymond "Ray" F. Hawkins
Lafayette - Raymond "Ray" F. Hawkins, 85, of Lafayette, IN, went to join his heavenly father on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born in Lafayette on November 20, 1934 to the late Raymond H. Hawkins and Josephine D. Harmeson Hawkins.
On May 5, 1955, he married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Funk. She survives along with their three daughters, Vicki (Nelson) Zahn of Delphi, Pam (Jim) Loft of Lafayette, and Lora (Jeff) Guess of Lafayette.
Ray celebrated and enjoyed life everyday with his wife, 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren (Jayme, Joshua, Brandon, Caleb, Jeremiah, Courtney, Tyler, and Daniel), 14 great grandchildren, and his brother, Ronald Smith.
We have a lot of fond memories of camping, fishing, traveling, and of the time he took his grandkids to a cemetery at night on Halloween. He was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Ray attended Lafayette City schools before enlisting in the Unites States Navy. He served from 1952-1955 in the Korean Conflict where he was the signalman and operator for the rocket launchers on a Navy Destroyer ship. In 2016, he was able to take part in the "Lafayette Honor Flight" to Washington D.C. to see the Military Memorials.
Raymond retired from Alcoa after 30 years where he worked as a shift supervisor. Besides working at Alcoa, his two greatest loves were serving his Lord and his family. He loved to share his love for the Lord with anyone he came into contact with. Ray served in various capacities over the years at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He was a church bus driver, worked with the junior church, youth, and seniors, and served as a Deacon, greeter, and Sunday School teacher. Ray was a true warrior for Christ and wanted everyone to know the Lord.
He enjoyed reading Westerns, gardening and being outside, playing with his dog, Abby, and was an avid IU fan, he especially loved Bobby Knight.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Richard, Harry, Gerald, Robert, and Donald Hawkins and his sister, Delores Jean Hawkins.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in the Spring with Military Honors and burial in Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in loving memory of Ray. You may leave condolences and memories of Ray online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com