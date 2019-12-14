Services
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Middlefork District, IN
1928 - 2019
Raymond Gascho Obituary
Raymond Gascho

Rossville - Raymond Lee Gascho, 91, of Rossville, passed away at his home, Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Tippecanoe County, July 6, 1928 to Andrew and Rena (Eikenberry) Gascho. He was a 1946 graduate of Dayton High School. He married Marilyn Belle Kessler on August 12, 1950, and she survives. Raymond worked as a farmer and did construction. He was a member and an elder of Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Middlefork District. He enjoyed all of God's creation and enjoyed being with his family.

Along with his wife, Raymond is survived by his children, Gordon (Darla) Gascho of Rossville, Bonnie (Dennis) Miller of Rossville, Garlan (Petrina) Gascho of Delphi; sister, Laura (Ron) Lah of Lafayette; step-sisters, Doloris Yoder and Phyllis Garber, both of Ohio; twelve grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Wagoner; step-mother, Pauline Gascho step-brothers, Robert Garber and Omar Yoder; and step-sister, Betty Jackson.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-5pm and 6-8pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Middlefork District. Burial will follow at Middlefork Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
