Raymond I. Berger
Star City - Raymond I. Berger, 90, of Star City, IN passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Ray was born on December 6, 1928 in Pulaski, IN to the late Jacob and Rose Winter Berger. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1947 where he played baseball and basketball and also participated in drama. Ray served in the US Army 46th Engineer Corps during the Korean Conflict. While on leave, he married Charlotte Roth on July 21, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski. She survives.
Ray was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he had served on the parish council and as a lector. He also sang in the church choir and was a member of the Holy Name Society.
Ray worked for 48 years at Farmers Grain and Supply of Thornhope; the last 25 years as manager. At one time, he served on the Indian Creek Township Advisory Board and was a former member of the Northwest Indiana Grain Dealers Association.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and canoeing. At age 75, he made his fourth trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in Northern Minnesota. In 1978, Ray and his canoe partner, Kerry Fox, won the Winamac Area Merchants Canoe Race on the Tippecanoe River. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making rocking horses for the grandkids, as well as Adirondack chairs.
Ray completed a lifelong dream of traveling to all 50 states and the District of Columbia. He and Charlotte were fortunate to have visited seven countries.
He is survived by: Charlotte Roth Berger, Star City, IN Wife; Christina Fugate, Monticello, IN Daughter; Frederick (Sally) Berger, Rensselaer, IN Son; Larry Berger, Monticello, IN Son; Jonathan Berger, Indianapolis, IN Son; 7 Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Stephanie, Katherine, Joseph, Adam, Samuel and Wade; 18 Great Grandchildren; and Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by: Jacob and Rose Winter Berger, Parents; Elizabeth Shedrow, Sister; Catherine Allen, Sister; Rosella Shields, Sister; Dorothy Keller, Sister; Donald F. Berger, Brother; and Arthur Berger, Brother
Visitation will be from 2-6 PM EDT Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
A Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 6 PM EDT Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM EDT Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski, IN with Rev. Leroy Kinnaman officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery South in Pulaski, IN. The American Legion and VFW will conduct Military Graveside Services.
Memorial Contributions may be made in the form of Mass Intentions.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019