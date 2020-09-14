1/
Raymond J. Fontes Sr.
1931 - 2020
Raymond J. Fontes Sr.

Monticello - Raymond J. Fontes Sr., 89, of Monticello, passed away Friday-September 11, 2020 at 12:16pm at White Oak Health Campus, Monticello. He was born May 26, 1931 in Chelmsford, MA, to the late Antonio & Rita Barboza Fontes. His marriage was to Doris Ann Gray in Tewksbury, MA, on February 11, 1955, and she preceded him in death on December 26, 2019. He attended Chelmsford High School in MA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for the former Purity Grocery Chain as a food chain manager for over 35 years, retiring from there. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering with cars. He dearly loved his family, and the family gatherings they would share. Surviving: daughter-Carol A. Trubey of Loudon, NH; sons-Raymond J. Fontes Jr wife Brenda of Monticello, Daniel Fontes of Lafayette; sister-Mary Dobson of Lowell, MA. 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a sister and 2 brother's. Private family services will take place.

Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
