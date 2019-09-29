|
Raymond Joseph Garing
Fort Myers - Raymond Joseph Garing passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2019. He was 96 years young. He was born is Benton County, Indiana, the son of Joseph and Sadie (Klines) Garing. Ray was an honest, hardworking man with a dry sense of humor. As a farmer, he harvested crops of wheat, corn and soy beans. He became bored in the winter so he would go to Chicago to work in the factories. With energy to spare, Ray purchased some property in Lafayette, IN and would rent apartments to college students.
Ray was an Arthur Murray dance instructor for over 50 years. He always said that dancing was the best exercise, and it was fun too. He gave private lessons in their home for many years. Giving dance lessons is where he met his future wife, Barbara Foust. They had dated for about 2 1/2 years and one day as he was working on the farm and his combine broke down. He called Barbara at work and said "I can't get back in the field until tomorrow afternoon so would you like to get married?" Of course she said "Yes!"
Ray had not ventured any farther from home than Chicago until he married Barbara. Together they traveled to Florida, Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York, Germany, Italy, Panama and Dollywood, to name a few. Even though Ray did not know how to swim, Barbara was able to convince him to go on cruises by bribing him with dancing. They also hosted numerous dance parties in the various places where they lived.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; daughters, Jean Mullen Blum and Sally Mullen Weber (John); 2 daughters from a previous marriage, Melinda and Janice; 10 grandchildren, Joshua and Jamie McClain, Kasey, Lisa, Melinda and Dusty Sheets, John II, Charles, Sally Annette and Sarah Weber; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and brother, James. He will be fondly remembered and missed by all.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 107 E Main St., Fowler, IN 47944. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019