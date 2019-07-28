|
Rev. Raymond Louis King
Indianapolis - Rev. Raymond L. King, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hoosier Village Healthcare in Indianapolis. He was born on August 15, 1927 in Columbus, Indiana, the son of the late Rev. George T. and Beulah (Adams) King.
He graduated from Howe High School in Indianapolis. Following high school he attended Franklin College and graduated from Wabash College in Crawfordsville. He then attended and graduated from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Chicago, Illinois.
Ray married Melba (Harlan) King on August 24, 1951 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Melba passed away on January 19, 2010. Ray later married Luann (Masley) Spencer King on June 25, 2011; she survives.
He served in the ministry for many American Baptist churches. From 1971-1990 Ray and his family lived in Lebanon, where Rev. King was pastor of the First Baptist Church. Before that, he was pastor for churches in Mill Creek, Liberty Center, Jeffersonville, and Valparaiso, Indiana, and Omaha, Nebraska. In retirement, Ray also assisted numerous churches throughout Indiana as interim pastor.
In retirement, he moved to Heritage Lake and wintered in Lake Placid, Florida for several years, then moved back to Indianapolis. Ray was a compassionate leader, dedicated to ministry and mission work, and devoted to his family and friends. He was also an excellent musician and pianist.
Survivors are children: Gary (Sandy) King, Kenneth (Mary) King, Connie King and husband Ben Williams; grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Baggett, Sam King, Matthew King (Melissa), Andrew King; great-grandchildren, Shae Baggett, Kyla Baggett, Everett King; step-children, Paul (Joy) Spencer, Mark (Rinda) Spencer, Karen (Dennis) Lux; step-grandchildren: Katie (Tyler) Miller, Sara Langworthy, Ryan (Annie) Spencer, Reed (Leslie) Spencer.
In addition to his parents and former wife, Raymond was preceded in death by son, James (Wanda) King; great-granddaughter, Ezri King; foster sister, Pat (Sam) Haslam; brothers, Marvin (June) King, George (Jayne) King, Jr.; stepmother Dorothy Shaffer King Barnard.
Funeral Services will be held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Chapel of Hoosier Village Retirement Center, Indianapolis. Visitation will precede the funeral service, at the Chapel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Crawfordsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Retired Ministers & Missionaries Heritage of Sharing Fund, MMBB, 475 Riverside Drive, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10115. Please indicate Rev. Ray King's memory. Online condolences: myersmortuary.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019