Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Church Alive Worship Center,
2401 South 100 West,
Lafayette, IN
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Church Alive Worship Center,
2401 South 100 West,
Lafayette, IN
Burial
Following Services
Fowler Cemetery
Raymond R. and Alvina M. Ray


1925 - 2019
Raymond R. and Alvina M. Ray Obituary
Raymond R. & Alvina M. Ray

Fowler - Raymond R. (94) & Alvina M. Ray (90) of Fowler, died, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, as the result of an auto accident. Raymond was born, May 1, 1925, in White Rock, NC, to the late Homer & Ella (Gentry) Ray. Alvina was born, April 25, 1929 in Mosheim, TN, to the late Hubert Brown & Meta (Hillman) Brown-Mullins. They were married January 15, 1949, in Catoosa County, GA. Raymond was a WWII Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. Raymond farmed for the late Joe Campagna & then John Campagna on the LC Ranch. Alvina had worked at Essex Wire in Fowler and Burton's Market in Oxford. Raymond loved to be outdoors & working in the fields or garden while Alvina enjoyed music, puzzle books & trying to beat "Ol' Sol" in solitary games.

Surviving are their Daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Campbell & Son, Kyle (Yvonne) Ray. 6 Grandchildren, Wes (Shelley) Leuck, Chad Leuck, Danielle (Fiancé, Steve Butler) Radtke, Tiffany Noffsinger, Amanda (J.P.) Hagie & Christina (Luke) Shultz. Also surviving are 8 Great-Grandchildren & 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter along with 1 of Alvina's Brothers, Don Brown, a Sister-in-Law, Jean Brown & many loved Nieces & Nephews. Holding a special place in their hearts are also Mary McFarren & Anna Halloran.

They are preceded in death by Raymond's 2 Sisters, Charlotte (Bud) Williams & Linda (Bill) Towns, Brother, Ollen (Natoma) Ray, as well as Alvina's Sister, Martha Freeman & brothers Bruce (Dorothy) Brown & Leonard Brown & Sister-in-Law, Helen Brown.

Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019, at Church Alive Worship Center, 2401 South 100 West, Lafayette, IN 47909 from 10:30 AM until the time of services at 1:30 PM with Pastor Owen Mason officiating. Burial will be at Fowler Cemetery with Military Honors, immediately following the service. Family requests casual attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church Alive Worship Center. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein is assisting the Ray Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home-Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Raymond & Alvina.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 13, 2019
