West Lafayette - Robert V. Brown, 84, of West Lafayette, passed away at the Indiana Veterans Home 5:05 PM Thursday February 13, 2020 where he had been a patient for the past year. Raymond was born July 20, 1935 near Wolcott, IN to the late George S. E. and Margaret Kingma Brown and was a graduate of Wolcott, IN High School. He married Carol Jane Light at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette August 8, 1959, and she survives. Raymond was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving as a medical corpsman from 1954 until 1956 during the Korean War. He had been employed at Biggs Pump & Supply for many years before his retirement, and later worked for Enterprise Rent A Car 13 years before retiring again. Raymond was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette. Surviving beside his wife are four sisters, Dorothy Goodwin of Remington, IN; Velma Stortz (Harry) of Wolcott, IN; Frances Farney of Lafayette and Leona Lehman of Mishawauka, IN along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Mathew and Mary Bollier; and by four brothers, Kenneth, Edwin, Paul and Norbert Brown. Jane would like to especially thank Sherry, Larry, Wes and Bonnie for all the care and concern shown to them during Ray's illness. Friends may call at St. Ann's Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Tuesday February18, Fr. Dominic Young officiating. The interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, with military rites by American Legion Post 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Indiana Veterans Home, West Lafayette, IN. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
