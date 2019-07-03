|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Myers
Colfax - Rebecca "Becky" Myers, 72, of Colfax, IN, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born on August 24, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN and later adopted by Forest and Sarabelle Payne. She married Russell E. "Rutt" Myers on December 8, 1968 in Frankfort, IN and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2018.
Becky was a Clinton County Resident for most of her life. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School and was a Homemaker. She had worked for a brief time with Miller's Restaurant in Colfax and Mallorys in Frankfort. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events, gospel music, playing piano, flowers, and sunbathing at the beach.
Surviving Family: Daughters, Maria Rebecca Myers of Frankfort, IN, Shelley Sue Stoops of Frankfort, IN, Sarah Lou Stoops of Noblesville, IN; Son, Forest L. "Rusty" and his wife Missy Myers of Rural Frankfort; Sister, Susan Wellin of Indianapolis; Brothers, Bert (Lori) Nickelsberg of Indianapolis, David (Beth) Nickelsberg of New Albany; 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St. Frankfort, IN. Visitation with family and friends will be 3-6 p.m. Friday July 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Brad Stevens will officiate. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery, Colfax, IN. Memorial donations may be made to the and the , envelopes will be available at Goodwins. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019