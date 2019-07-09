|
Regina Hutson
Cutler - Regina "Jeannie" K. Hutson, 70, of Cutler, IN went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, July 5, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital East in Lafayette. Jeannie was born to the late Joseph and Frances Everett Burge on September 9, 1948 in Logansport, IN. On June 24, 1966 Regina Burge became Regina Hutson, marrying the love of her life, Dana Hutson in Cutler. Jeannie worked at Essex Wire in Flora, but the main part of her life was being a wife and mother. Her family and friends meant everything to her. She was well known for her beef and noodles and apple dumplings. She also volunteered as a Den Mother when her sons were in Cub Scouts. She graduated from Carroll High School. Jeannie was a member of the Cutler Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed socializing, country music, dancing, crocheting and reading.
Jeannie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dana Hutson. Two sons: Tim and Jim Hutson both of Cutler. She was preceded by a son: Matthew in 1968.
The family of Jeannie invite friends to visit Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM till time of her celebration of her life at 12:00 PM at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 South Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. Rev. Leland McReynolds will officiate. Private burial will be at Ball Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cutler Presbyterian Church. Visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com for online condolences or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 9, 2019