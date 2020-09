Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Renner's life story with friends and family

Share Renner's life story with friends and family

Renner (Rennie) F. Nugent



Merritt Island, FL - Rennie Nugent, 71, died at his home in Merritt Island, FL on Sept 2, 2020. Rennie was born in Lafayette on Jun 2,1949. Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Barbara S. Nugent (North), son Steven Nugent (wife: Delia) of Cocoa, FL., daughter Julie McSwiggan (husband: Phillip) of Belfast, UK., and sister Linda Kidder of Lafayette.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store