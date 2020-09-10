Renner "Rennie" Franklin Nugent



Merritt Island, FL - Renner "Rennie" Franklin Nugent, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home with his family on Merritt Island, FL.



He was born in Lafayette on June 2, 1949, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, to the late Dempsey L. and Lucy M. (Brown) Nugent. From an early age, Rennie enjoyed "tinkering" with anything that was a challenge to take apart or put back together. He spent a lot of time while growing up "tinkering" at Mulhaupt's Key and Bike shop when it was just a small shop business downtown. When he was older, he went to work for Mulhaupt's, where he learned to be a locksmith, and spent a lot of late nights around the holidays assembling Schwinn bikes for Santa's deliveries. He later decided to invest in his own business, Nugent's Key & Lock in Lafayette that serviced individuals, area banks and businesses in the Lafayette area and surrounding communities until his retirement.



He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on weekends in the summer at his "cottage" on Lake Freeman, where he could be found sitting on the deck atop his boat lift across from the Madam Carroll or at one of the sandbars. He also had a need for speed, and had the boats that delivered. The last of those boats is still being enjoyed by his nephew, Doug Kidder and his daughter, Megan.



He leaves behind the love of his life for 52 years, Barbara S. (North) Nugent, his son, Steven Nugent (wife: Delia) of Cocoa, FL., daughter, Julie McSwiggan (husband: Phillip) of Belfast, UK., sister, Linda Nugent Kidder of Lafayette, half sister, Patricia Farrand of Charlotte, NC, sister-in-law, Patty Bruinsma (North) and her husband Larry, and brothers-in-law, Phillip and Rick North. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Rennie."



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dempsey L. Nugent II, and half sisters, Mary Jones, Leota Long, and Phyllis Johnson.



Per Rennie's request, no services are planned. Care was entrusted to The Neptune Society. May he rest in peace.









