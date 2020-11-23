1/1
Rex J. Allen
Rex J. Allen

Attica - Rex J. Allen, 85, of rural Attica died at his residence at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Rex was born on July 20, 1935 in Warren County. He was the son of the late Ralph F. & Susie I. (Ratcliff) Allen. He grew up in Warren County and attended Pine Village High School. He had also lived in Romney for 19 years and Colfax for 14 years before moving to Attica in 1992.

Rex served in the 101st US Army Airborne. He had worked for Fairfield Manufacturing for 34 years, retiring in 1998. He had also served as a custodian for 10 years at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. He had previously attended the Stone Bluff United Methodist Church and the Attica Christian Church. He enjoyed camping and playing Country Music.

Rex married Clara N. "Susie" Wood on March 24, 1958 in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on September 11, 2010.

Survivors include two sons, Richard L. (Peggy) Allen, Pendleton, and Randall L. (Darla) Allen of Colfax; three granddaughters, Brianna (Jereme) Bliss, Kokomo, Olivia Rose Allen, Colfax, & Michelle (Nathen) Bollinger, Supply, NC; two grandsons, Matt Jackson, Kokomo & Drew Jackson, Indianapolis; Nine Great-Grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Hancock, Lafayette; two sister-in-laws, Wreatha Allen & Barbara Allen; and a special friend, Delores Jane Pride, Anderson. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thornton Allen, Williamsport, Gene (Barbara) Allen, Lafayette & John C. Allen, Crawfordsville; a grandson, Rex Lee Allen Martin; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Hancock.

As per Rex's wishes, cremation will take place with no services. Arrangements are being handled by Maus Funeral Home, Attica.



Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
