Rex M. Whaley



Goodland - Rex M. Whaley, 90, passed away June 1, 2020, at 11:10 pm at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Rensselaer, Indiana. He was the son of the late Russell L. & Dessie R. Fletcher Whaley of Brook, IN. He worked as a mechanic for Rey Leffert, for 20 years and after retirement he was the custodian for the Goodland School. Rex also helped at the Goodland Fire Department for 18 years. On March 19, 1949 in Lafayette, IN he married Betty L. Woods Whaley and she preceded him in death May 27, 2014 in Rensselaer, IN. He is survived by two sons, Russell C. Whaley, (wife Cindy) , Crown Point, IN, Bryan E. Whaley, (wife, Penny), Goodland, and two daughters, Kay Ann Jatezak, (husband, Terry), Clinton, IN, and Sue Ann Whaley, Columbia, South Carolina, Grandfather of 7, Great Grandfather of 12 and Great Great Grandfather of 2. One brother, Charles F. Whaley, (wife, Jackie), and two sisters, Ruth M. Conn, and Esther I. Carroll, (husband, Bob), all of Brook, IN. Preceded in death by 8 brothers.



Due to the virus private services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN., Richard E. Gerts willl officiating.









