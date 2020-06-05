Rex M. Whaley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex M. Whaley

Goodland - Rex M. Whaley, 90, passed away June 1, 2020, at 11:10 pm at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Rensselaer, Indiana. He was the son of the late Russell L. & Dessie R. Fletcher Whaley of Brook, IN. He worked as a mechanic for Rey Leffert, for 20 years and after retirement he was the custodian for the Goodland School. Rex also helped at the Goodland Fire Department for 18 years. On March 19, 1949 in Lafayette, IN he married Betty L. Woods Whaley and she preceded him in death May 27, 2014 in Rensselaer, IN. He is survived by two sons, Russell C. Whaley, (wife Cindy) , Crown Point, IN, Bryan E. Whaley, (wife, Penny), Goodland, and two daughters, Kay Ann Jatezak, (husband, Terry), Clinton, IN, and Sue Ann Whaley, Columbia, South Carolina, Grandfather of 7, Great Grandfather of 12 and Great Great Grandfather of 2. One brother, Charles F. Whaley, (wife, Jackie), and two sisters, Ruth M. Conn, and Esther I. Carroll, (husband, Bob), all of Brook, IN. Preceded in death by 8 brothers.

Due to the virus private services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN., Richard E. Gerts willl officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
(219) 297-3583
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved