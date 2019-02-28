|
Rhonda Jane Stembaugh
Lafayette - Rhonda Jane Stembaugh, 51 of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at 4:20 pm on Tuesday February 26,2019. She was born May 21,1967at Brazil, IN to Ray and Betty Seacrest French. She was a 1985 graduate of Delphi Community High School. She was trained as an EMT. She was employed in Logistics at Wabash National in Lafayette. She loved her horses, specifically her horse Latefa. She enjoyed going to the fair, to horse shows, and loved to spend time with her family and grandsons. Rhonda attended the Mulberry United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters Aerica (Isaiah) Beaver of Lafayette, and Shawna Braun (Joey Foster) also of Lafayette, grandsons Kendal Braun, Jameson Braun, Phoenix Braun, Leo Foster, and Nolan Beaver. Rhonda has three brother surviving Ronald French (Jerilyn Flora) of Flora, Greg (Pam) French of Camden, and Michael (Robin) French of Lafayette, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2pm until 5pm Sunday March 3rd at the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019