Rhonda K. Martin Springer, age 65, of rural New Richmond, passed away, 8:30 AM Sunday, June 9, 2019 in her home following a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Crawfordsville, February 17, 1954, daughter of Mary Rose Paddack Martin and the late Ross Allen Martin. She married Phillip Wayne Springer, at their home on the family farm August 21, 1973 and he survives.
Rhonda attended Coal Creek Central through her junior year and was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She was a graduate of Harrison Business College, Indianapolis where she studied fashion design. She had worked work with her sister Anita creating leather handbags and accessories as well as unique leather floral designs. Rhonda was incredibly talented and had an artistic flare.
Rhonda had a deep love for her family. She was considered a great mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook and enjoyed having her family together. When thinking of Rhonda, the words, full of love, generous, caring, humorous and unselfish stand out. She had a love of horses and enjoyed caring for them. She instilled the same fondness in her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them care for and ride their horses. She enjoyed old classic movies and 'mushrooming' in her secret spots.
Surviving are: her mother: Mary Rose Paddack Martin Duncan of Indianapolis, husband Phil. Two daughters; Corey (Jeffrey) Deckard of Darlington and Tracey (Paul) Hembree of New Richmond, son; Phillip Andrew 'Andy' Springer of New Richmond. Her sister, Anita (Don) Hopper of Indianapolis. Twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her father Ross.
Visitation hours are , 5:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services at the funeral home, 2:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019 with Don Hopper officiating. Private family interment will follow in Linden Cemetery. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019