Rhonda Sue (Wigley) Delaney Jasper
Otterbein - Rhonda Sue (Wigley) Delaney Jasper, 51, Otterbein, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Rhonda was born in Danville, IL on July 17, 1969. She was the daughter of the late Roy Sid and Ruth Lucille (Farrar) Purcell. Rhonda was raised in Warren and Benton Counties. She graduated from Benton Central High School in 1987. While at Benton Central, Rhonda played for basketball for the Lady Bisons.
Following graduation from school, Rhonda worked in nursing at the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital.
She enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking, gardening, mushrooming, decorating along with being an excellent cook.
She was formerly married to Anthony "Tony" Delaney and Dewayne "Sonny" Jasper.
She leaves behind four sons, Cory Jasper, Attica; Christopher Jasper, Otterbein; Alan (companion-Candice) Jasper, Attica and Andrew Jasper, Fowler; a sister, Lisa Wigley, Kramer; five brothers, Paul (Diane) Wigley, Attica; Roy (Mandy) Purcell, Attica; William Ward, Rensselaer, IN and Mike Ward, Goodland; Stan Meredith, Oxford; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Delaney; a daughter, Tabitha Jones; a nephew, Lance Ward and a sister, Tammy Heffner along with her parents.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Monday, August 3rd from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 4th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
. A reminder that all people need to wear a mask during their attendance .