Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rian Lee "George" Halsema


1963 - 2019
Rian Lee "George" Halsema Obituary
Rian Lee "George" Halsema, 56 of Otterbein died unexpectedly at his residence on Friday June 28th at 6am. He was born January 5,1963 in Lafayette to the late Richard Joseph and Roberta Cole-Curtis Halsema. Rian was a parts handler for Rowe Trucking in Otterbein.

Rian is survived by his two brothers Ritchie Halsema of West Lafayette and Rodde (Miriam) Halsema of Otterbein and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Services will be at 11am Saturday July 6th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019
