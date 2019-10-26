|
|
Richard 'Dick' Blaine Bowman
Fulton, TX - Richard 'Dick' Blaine Bowman, 70, passed away Monday October 21st, 2019 at the Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX following a three-year battle with Mesothelioma. The way he battled this incurable cancer is exactly how he lived his life: he hoped for the best, fought with everything he had, never complained, never quit or gave up, and always approached every obstacle with a positive attitude and big smile.
He leaves his wife of 37 years, Carol (Etter) Bowman; his son, Brad Bowman; his daughter, Lindsey Bowman; his brother, Carl Cook (Jan); his sister, Kathy Bowman (Bob); his brother, Joe Bowman (Carol); and 21 nieces and nephews.
Dick was raised in Oxford, IN, and was the son of Blaine and Opal (Rasmussen) Bowman. He went to Oxford High School and graduated in 1967 as Valedictorian of his class. Upon graduating Dick attended Indiana University. In 1969, Dick transferred to Kalamazoo College. During his time there he was in the student exchange program and spent a year and a half in Provence, France attending school, traveling, and skiing in the Alps. Upon his return state side, he obtained his degree in math and economics at Kalamazoo College in 1972. Dick later attended Purdue University for his MBA and also took graduate courses at The University of Houston.
Dick worked as a Software Developer for 30+ years and owned and operated his own software development company for 25 of those years. He took great pride in the work that he did. Many described Dick as passionate, driven, hardworking, and the most talented software developer they had ever met.
Dick was special, kindhearted, modest and humble and brought the best out of others. He had a passion for traveling the world and loved camping and exploring the outdoors. He appreciated the simple things in life and enjoyed his time out at Little Mill Farm planting trees, hunting for mushrooms, and exploring Pine Creek. He loved his family and close friends and kept those relationships close to his heart. Lengthy games of Euchre and watching Purdue basketball with his loved ones brought him great joy. He took great pride in his children and was their biggest fan. He loved living in Fulton, TX and enjoyed his time fishing, birding, riding his bike, looking for dolphins and sitting by the water watching the sunset with his wife.
Dick was loved by many and will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, at the Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford, IN starting at 7:00 p.m.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Fowler Theatre or the National Psoriasis Foundation.
