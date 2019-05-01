Richard A. Olovich II



Lafayette - On April 27, 2019, Richard A. Olovich II, 32, finally found peace in his Lafayette home. He was born February 16, 1987 in Crown Point, Indiana to his surviving parents Richard and Brenda (Feldpausch) Olovich.



Also surviving are his grandparents Peter and Angie Olovich and Dutch Feldpausch. Also surviving are his sister Melissa (Olovich) and her husband Tim Lebioba and their two children Nick and Carter.



On September 1, 2013, Richard married Elizabeth Michael who survives along with his four precious children: Jayson Giorgi-Olovich, Jayden Olovich, Bella Memmer-Olovich and Sophia Olovich.



Richard worked at SIA in Lafayette for 9 years and enjoyed podcasts and video games. He loved to go fishing with his sons and dancing with his daughters. He would never pass up the chance to strum a guitar, sing you a song, or most importantly, to make you laugh.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Pastor Kurt Freeman officiating. Interment will be at Meadow View Cemetery.