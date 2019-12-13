|
Richard A. Thayer
Bloomington - Richard A. Thayer, 76, Bloomington, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann (Thurman) Thayer; daughters, Frances Arleen Thayer of Bloomington, IN and Christine Diana Thayer-Arthur of Indianapolis, IN; son, Harrison Lee Thayer of Bloomington, IN; brothers, Jeff and Roger Thayer; Sisters, Sue Foster, Carol and Cindy Thayer; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington, Indiana with Rev. Les Rovenstine officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday .
Online condolences may be left at www.thefuneralchapel.net
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019