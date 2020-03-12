|
|
Richard A. "Dick" Wasson
West Lafayette - Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, 89, of West Lafayette, died Wednesday-March 11, 2020 at 2:43am at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. He was born August 9, 1930 in Carroll County, near Burrows, to the late Brady & Florence Roth Wasson. His marriage was to Phyllis Anne Shaw in Indianapolis, on March 3, 1951, and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2019. He was a 1949 graduate of Delphi High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, in the signal corp., during the Korean Conflict, from Jan. 2, 1952, until being Honorably Discharged in Aug. of 1953. He worked in sales and was service manager for Wasson Buick, Pontiac, in Delphi, for several years, and was in sales for the former Loy Roofing Co., in Delphi. Then in 1968, he and his wife owned and operated Walnut Ridge Campground near Lake Freeman for many years. Dick knew as a small business owner, that you have to do all the maintenance and repairs you can by yourself to help with the overhead, and he truly was an innovator when it came to doing just that. He took great pride in keeping the campground in great shape for the many families that would use it, year after year. He was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette, and was very active in the church as a greeter, he participated in the church's annual living nativity, was active with Caleb's Kin, and Peacemaker ABF. He was a member of the former Delphi Masonic Lodge. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing, and after they retired, they became "campground hosts" at various IN State Parks. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, was an avid reader of western novels. He enjoyed buying cars that needed fixing up, and then selling them locally. He and his wife enjoyed attending the Covered Bridge Festival, and loved to drive through the country admiring the fall foliage. He loved his German Shepard Paige. Dick's greatest love was for his family. He enjoyed all the gatherings they would share. Dick also had a deep seeded faith in the good Lord. Always thankful for the many blessing he gave to his family. Surviving: son-Rick & Cindy Wasson of Monticello; daughter-Mindy & Jim Hoffman of Kerrville, TX; son-Greg & Kim Wasson of Long Grove, IL; son-Brad Wasson (sp) Joanna Lalich of Highland Park, IL; daughter-Terri & John Lhotka of Naperville, IL; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a sister Melba Aldrich; a brother Virgil "Spud" Wasson. Services: There will be no visitation prior to his celebration of life service Sunday at 1:00pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Titus Curtis officiating, of the White Flag Christian Church in St. Louis, MO. Burial at Yeoman Cemetery, with Carroll County Honor Guard, providing Military Rites. Memorial contributions to Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, envelopes available at the funeral home, or use this link, www.tunnel2towers.org
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020