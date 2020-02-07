|
|
Richard "Dick" Atha
Oxford - Richard "Dick" Atha, 88, of Oxford, died, Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born, September 21, 1931, in Lafayette, to the late Richard & Barbara (Bolling) Atha. He was a 1949 graduate of Otterbein High School, received his Bachelor of Science degree, from Indiana State Teachers' College in 1957, Certification in Driver's Education, from Purdue University, in 1958, Masters of Science Degree, Guidance & Counseling, from Purdue University in 1964 & Masters Degree plus 30 Semester Hours, obtained his Principal's License, from Purdue University, in 1970. He served in the United States Army from November, 1953 to September, 1955. He married, Rita (Myers) Atha, June 1, 1957, in Rockville; she died, September 5, 2012. He married Barbara (Hay Sondgerath) Atha, September 19, 2015, in Oxford; she survives.
A few, of Dick's many Life Experiences, as told by Dick, include: Playing in the National Basketball Association, for the New York Knickerbockers & Detroit Pistons, 1955-1957. Teaching Experience: taught Typing, Bookkeeping, General Business, Physical Education, Health Education & Driver's Education, at Oxford High School, 1958-1964; School Counselor (K-12), at Oxford High School, 1964-1968; Vocational Counselor, at Benton Central Area Vocational School, 1968-1970; Assistant Principal, at Benton Central Sr. High School, 1970-1972; Principal, at Benton Central Sr. High School, 1972-1984 & Athletic Director, administering 18 Varsity sports & 10 Jr. High sports, at Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School, 1984-1997 (serving 39 years in the same school district). Coaching Experience: Head Baseball Coach, at Oxford High School, 1958-1968, Head Jr. Varsity & Varsity Basketball Coach, at Oxford High School, 1958-1968, Head Track Coach, at Oxford High School, 1958-1966, Head Cross Country Coach, at Oxford High School, 1959-1966, Head Golf Coach, at Oxford High School, 1962-1968. Several years he coached 5 sports & had separate practices for Jr. Varsity & Varsity Basketball. Head Cross Country Coach, at Benton Central High School, 1968, Jr. Varsity Basketball Coach, at Benton Central High School, 1968-1970, Head Baseball Coach, at Benton Central High School, 1969-1971 & while Principal he started & was Head Coach, of the Girls' Basketball program at Benton Central High School, 1975-1976. Dick was a member of Indiana State Teachers' Association, National Education Association, Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association & an active/loyal member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Oxford; where he was a Lector & Commentator, taught 7th & 8th Grade Catechism & CCD for 50 years. He also, served on the Oxford Swim Pool Board, Oxford Town Council, 1971-1991 & serving as Council President, 1983-1991. Dick was extremely active & supportive of Oxford Community Baseball, organizing & coaching Little League, Pony League & Jr. Legion Baseball. He was also a Volunteer Coach for 5th & 6th Grade Basketball. A few of the Honors & Awards, that Dick received over the years include, Helms Foundation Basketball All-American, 1953, NAIA All-Tournament Team, 1953, inducted into the Indiana State University Athletic Hall of Fame, 1984, inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 1988, had the new Multi-purpose Gym, at Benton Central, name the Richard Atha Physical Education Complex, 1990, Recognized on the Floor of the 108th Indiana General Assembly, 2nd Session, with a Resolution of Appreciation for his contributions to Basketball & his Community, received the Edgar P. Williams Award of Outstanding Educational Service to Benton Community, 1994, received the Charles F. Maas Service Award for District 1 of the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, 1996, nominated for Athletic Director of the year for Indiana District 1, chosen as the Indiana Athletic Director of the Year, 1997, chosen as the Athletic Director of the Year, by West Central Junior Conference , Middle School Athletic Conference, 1997, named a Sagamore on the Wabash by Indiana Governor Frank O'Bannon, for contributions to School & Community, 1997, named to the Indiana State University Sycamore Basketball All-Century Team, 1999 & received the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Distinguished Service Award, 2003. Dick had a strong belief in Sportsmanship & being a good teammate; that is the reason he started the Annual Sportsmanship Award Banquet, for the past 27 years. He was a life-long die hard Cubs fan & his life-long dream came true, when his beloved Cubs won the World Series, in 2016.
Dick is survived by his Wife, Barbara Atha, his 8 Children: Daughters: Debb DeWit (husband, Al), Keely Muller (husband, Randy), Sarah Kissinger (husband, Ted), Mary Bohn (husband, Chris) & Barbara "Boo" Holmes (husband, Brian) and Sons: Rich Atha, Mike Atha (wife, Michelle), and John Atha (wife, Mary), 25 Grandchildren: Natalie Fultz (husband, Charlie), Christyn Unzueta (husband, Jesus), Emily Newlin (husband Jason), Meghann VanderHoff (husband, Ben), Meredith Kesler (husband, Doug), Clint (wife, Liz), Nick & Marcus Patterson, Joe (wife, Christina) Atha, Elizabeth (husband, Josh) Krout, Jake, Olivia& Abby Kissinger, Deegan, Mason, Kelby, Lily, Josi Rita & Jaden Atha, Nathan, Julia & Cooper Bohn, Bryson & Baylon Holmes & Crystal Mansour (husband, Thamer), 32 Great- Grandchildren, Brother Dave (wife, Veronica) Atha, 5 Step-Children, Thad (wife, Carin) Sondgerath, Shana (husband, Rob) Bushman, Jane (husband, Scott) Dieterle, Maria (husband, Ed) Pearson & Alex Sondgerath & several Nieces & Nephews. He is preceded in death by 1st Wife, Rita Atha & Brother Dan Atha.
Visitation will be, Monday, February 10, 2020, from 3:30-8 PM, in the Atha Gym, at Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School, 4241 East 300 South, Oxford, IN, use door #17 Athletic entrance. Funeral Mass, at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2022, the Arena Gym, at Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School, 4241 East 300 South, Oxford, IN, use door #17 Athletic entrance with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Benton Community Foundation (Memo: Dick & Rita Atha Memorial Sportsmanship Fund). Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Dick's family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Dick.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020