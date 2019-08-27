|
|
Richard Berkshire
Camden - Richard A. Berkshire, 69, a resident of Camden for 39 years passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital.
He was born December 23, 1949 in Logansport, IN, to John Richard and Vada A. (Cooper) Berkshire. He was a graduate of Pioneer High School. He attended Nashville Auto and Diesel College in Nashville, TN. Richard worked for Essroc as an End Loader Operator for 39 and a half years before retiring in 2012.
On March 1, 1969 he married Sandra M. Childers at Baptist Christian Church in Royal Center and she survives.
Richard was a member and Deacon at Rockfield Christian Church. Although he had retired, he enjoyed helping his son Steve on the farm. He collected toy trucks and farm machinery. What brought Richard the most joy was helping his grandkids with their 4-H projects.
Along with his wife Sandra, he is survived by his children: Melissa (fiancé Greg O'Connor) of Lafayette and Steven (Marianne) Berkshire of Camden; parents: John R. and Vada A. Berkshire of Royal Center; brother Tim (Lori) Berkshire of Royal Center and sister Valerie "Renee" (Steve) Fisher of Indianapolis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Andrea Shepard (Brandon), Eric Shafer, Christopher Peters, Nathan Berkshire, Blake Peters, Anna Bennet, Wes Berkshire, David Berkshire and Rachel Berkshire and eight great-grandchildren: Addy and Gracie Shepard, Jade and Olivia Berkshire and Izabella, Phillip, William and Ronan Peters.
He is preceded in death by his brother Mike Edgar Berkshire.
Visitation will be held 11am - 2pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Funeral service will follow at 2pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center - 405 Cottage St, Delphi, IN. Pastor Kenney Bass and Pastor David Dishon will officiate service. Burial to follow at Woodville Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Carroll County Food Pantry or Carroll County 4-H. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019