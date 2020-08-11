Richard "Dick" D. Kerr
Lafayette - Richard "Dick" D. Kerr, 74, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at IU Health Hospital of Lafayette. He was born May 11, 1946 in Benton County to the late Willie and Tess Allene (Bailey) Kerr. Dick was a 1964 graduate of Battle Ground High School and graduate of Lafayette Beauty Academy.
His marriage was to Carol A. Hansen in 1965, they later divorced in 1988.
Dick worked for General Foods of Lafayette until its closing. He then transferred to Kraft in Dover, DE until his retirement. Following his retirement, Dick moved to Florida and began working for Disney dressing stunt drivers for the Lights, Action, Camera Stunt Show. He also was a hairdresser and part owner of Fantasy Hair Design in the 80's.
There was nothing Dick couldn't build, design, or create. He loved to paint and was very talented at it. He also enjoyed working with clay, sketching, quilting, silk flower arranging, and crocheting. Dick spent the last few years remodeling a home in Brookston.
Surviving are his two children, Bill (Karen) Kerr of Buck Creek and Heidi Kerr of Lafayette; 4 sisters, Shirley Ticen of North Carolina, Gleda Williams of St. Cloud, FL, Susie Williamson of Brookston and Peggy Kerr of Lafayette; 2 granddaughters, Sara and Emilee. Dick is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews.
Dick is preceded in death by his father in 1995 and his mother in 2017; nephew, Stan Williamson in 2010 and a sister, Rita in 1954.
A private entombment will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.
Dick lived on his own terms. He was a talented artist and performer. There was nothing he couldn't do if he set his mind to it. He didn't know a stranger. He was well known for his big heart and sense of humor. You never walked away from him without a laugh, a hug or an I love you. He will be truly missed. His sister Peggy lived with him at the time of his passing. Send any well wishes to: Peggy Kerr, 50 Catalpa Court Lafayette, IN 47905.
