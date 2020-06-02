Richard D. Kirts
1924 - 2020
Richard D. Kirts

Attica - Richard "Dick" Dean Kirts, 96, of rural Attica, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:28 a.m. in the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Indianapolis, as a result of injuries sustained at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Richard was born at home in Warren County, Indiana on March 22, 1924. He was the son of the late Clifford and Leona Grace (Milligan) Kirts. He was a life resident of Warren County, attending school at Kramer and Judyville. He worked as a Supervisor at Radio Material Corp. in Attica for several years until his retirement. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator for area contractors and farmers.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. serving in the Pacific Theater in the Philippines. He served from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Private First Class.

Richard was a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Purdue mens basketball and was a Gene Keady fan. Richard also enjoyed watching NASCAR and Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. He was cherished by his children and adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the time spent at the family dinners.

On November 7, 1941, Richard married Idell "Peggy" Cleveland in Lafayette, IN. Idell preceded him in death on June 9, 2011.

He leaves behind a son, Richard "Rick" D. Kirts, Jr., Attica; five daughters, Linda Story, Williamsport; Pat (Bob) Ponder, Veedersburg; Nancy (Ron) Manning, Veedersburg; Judie (Mark) Tanner, Attica and Jeannie Kirts, Attica; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Wayne Kirts.

Friends will be received at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, June 7th, from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at 2:00 p.m. (public) with Pastor Paul Stamm officiating. Burial will follow in the Rainsville Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Warren County Community Foundation.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Service
02:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
