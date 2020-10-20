1/1
Richard Dean Pyatt
1937 - 2020
Richard Dean Pyatt

Lafayette - Richard Dean Pyatt, 83, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in St. Mary's Healthcare.

He was born on March 28, 1937 in Great Falls, Montana to the late Robert B. and Pearl (Boozel) Pyatt. Dean graduated high school in 1956 in Great Falls, Montana. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1962.

On September 25, 1999, he married Nancy Daniel in Dayton at the United Methodist Church.

Dean worked for Coca-Cola as a driver and later as a driver for Purdue University's Mail Service until 1996. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the American Legion, and the Moose Lodge.

Dean was a famous fisherman, always stayed busy, and could fix anything.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Pyatt of Lafayette; his children, Mike (Brenda) Pyatt of Lafayette, Lynn Pyatt of Newtown, IN, Deanann Pyatt of Lafayette, Angie Pyatt of Lafayette, Danny (Wessna) Turner of Winslow, IN, Autumn Hanson of Riverton, WY, Cheryl (Rick) Jones of Anderson, IN, and Bonnie (Rusty) Melton of Lafayette; and his brother, Jack (Sue) Pyatt of San Juan, NV. Also surviving are several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pyatt and his daughter, Karolyn Redman.

A Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Dayton United Methodist Church (7201 Wesleyan Drive, Dayton, IN--off of Dayton Road) with Pastor Mike Dominick officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dayton United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Petfinder Foundation or to Dayton United Methodist Church in loving memory of Dean. You may leave condolences and memories of Dean online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com








Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dayton United Methodist Church
OCT
22
Service
07:00 PM
Dayton United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
