1/1
Richard E. Carles
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Carles

Lafayette - Richard E. Carles, 64, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was born October 10, 1956, in Columbus, OH, to the late Richard E. Sr. and Joan (Kendall) Carles.

His marriage was to Debra Summerfield and she survivies.

Richard worked as a Health and Safety Technician for Purdue University for 28 years before retiring in 2014.

Richard was a loving husband, dad and papaw and loved his family dearly.

He enjoyed watching and collecting NASCAR memorabilia, racing, from dirt track to go carts, and coaching his children's sports teams while they were growing up.

Surviving along with his wife Deb are two daughters, Cristi (Matthew) Goad and Mandi (Mathew) Grupe and a son, Justin (Megan) Carles all of Lafayette. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Colten and Alannah Goad, Kyle, Connor and Ethan Grupe and Hannah, Emma and Claire Carles.

Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Carles and a brother, Larry Carles

A private family service will be held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Stedge officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Clarks Hill.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in Richard's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com





Published in Journal & Courier on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Richard for many years at Purdue and was saddened to hear of his death. Rest in peace Richard I know you will be missed by many.
Kevin Thedans
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved