Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Monticello Christian Church
105 Gordon Road
Monticello, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Monticello Christian Church
105 Gordon Road
Monticello, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. "Dick" Carter


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. "Dick" Carter Obituary
Richard G. "Dick" Carter

Monticello - Richard G. "Dick" Carter, 88, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 7:20 p.m., at the White Oak Health Campus of Monticello with his family by his side.

He was born June 26, 1931, in Lebanon to the late Harley and Clara (Ferguson) Carter. On January 6, 1951, in Lafayette he married Helen F. Sims; she survives.

Dick and his wife, Helen, have lived in the Monticello area for the last twenty years, moving from the Brookston area.

Surviving are his wife, Helen Carter of Monticello; three children, Douglas Carter of Indianapolis, Bruce Carter of Muncie, and Jill (Rex) Furrer of Ft. Myers, FL; one granddaughter; two great grandsons; sister, Mary Lou Haderrle of Lafayette; three sisters-in-law, Peg Sheehan of Monticello, Eva (Bob) Smith of Lafayette, and Edith (Richard) Coleman of Finley, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by four siblings, Ruth Flack, William, Tom and Charles Carter; and brother-in-law, George Sheehan.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., December 17, 2019, at the Monticello Christian Church, 105 Gordon Road, Monticello. Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be at the church at 12:30 p.m., December 17, 2019.

Burial will be Private at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.

Memorials may be given to the Monticello Christina Church of Monticello.

Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -