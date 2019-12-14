|
Richard G. "Dick" Carter
Monticello - Richard G. "Dick" Carter, 88, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 7:20 p.m., at the White Oak Health Campus of Monticello with his family by his side.
He was born June 26, 1931, in Lebanon to the late Harley and Clara (Ferguson) Carter. On January 6, 1951, in Lafayette he married Helen F. Sims; she survives.
Dick and his wife, Helen, have lived in the Monticello area for the last twenty years, moving from the Brookston area.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Carter of Monticello; three children, Douglas Carter of Indianapolis, Bruce Carter of Muncie, and Jill (Rex) Furrer of Ft. Myers, FL; one granddaughter; two great grandsons; sister, Mary Lou Haderrle of Lafayette; three sisters-in-law, Peg Sheehan of Monticello, Eva (Bob) Smith of Lafayette, and Edith (Richard) Coleman of Finley, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by four siblings, Ruth Flack, William, Tom and Charles Carter; and brother-in-law, George Sheehan.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., December 17, 2019, at the Monticello Christian Church, 105 Gordon Road, Monticello. Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be at the church at 12:30 p.m., December 17, 2019.
Burial will be Private at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.
Memorials may be given to the Monticello Christina Church of Monticello.
Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019