Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Richard Kerr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gordon "Pete" Kerr


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Gordon "Pete" Kerr Obituary
Richard "Pete" Gordon Kerr

West Point - Richard "Pete" Gordon Kerr, 91, West Point, passed away in the Mulberry Healthcare Center, Mulberry, IN on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:05 p.m.

Pete, as he was known to family and friends, was born at home in West Point, Indiana on April 11, 1928. He was the son of the late Earl L. and Hildrege E.L. (Criger) Kerr. He lived most of his life in the West Point community and had lived for 8 years in Williamsport.

Pete worked as an operating Engineer for Medusa Aggregates, now Vulcan Aggregates in West Lafayette.

Pete joined the Merchant Marines and served during WW II.

He attended the Attica Assembly of God Church and was a member of the Shawnee Masonic Lodge. He was an avid supported of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting. He was an excellent marksman with a .22 rifle. He was an avid card player.

On his birthday of April 11th in 1946, Pete married Helen Louise Chafin in West Point, IN. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2012.

He leaves behind a daughter, Judy Staley, West Point; two sons, Rick (Sandy) Kerr, West Point and Dan (Lori) Kerr, Mellott; a brother, Harry I. Kerr, Lafayette; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant great-granddaughter, Helen Charis Fernandez; three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Charles Edward "Ed" Kerr; two sisters, Norma Davis and Georgia Hercamp.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, May 1st from 12;00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Owen Mason officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the West Point Cemetery, West Point, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Point Fire Department or the National Rifle Association.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now