Richard "Pete" Gordon Kerr
West Point - Richard "Pete" Gordon Kerr, 91, West Point, passed away in the Mulberry Healthcare Center, Mulberry, IN on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:05 p.m.
Pete, as he was known to family and friends, was born at home in West Point, Indiana on April 11, 1928. He was the son of the late Earl L. and Hildrege E.L. (Criger) Kerr. He lived most of his life in the West Point community and had lived for 8 years in Williamsport.
Pete worked as an operating Engineer for Medusa Aggregates, now Vulcan Aggregates in West Lafayette.
Pete joined the Merchant Marines and served during WW II.
He attended the Attica Assembly of God Church and was a member of the Shawnee Masonic Lodge. He was an avid supported of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting. He was an excellent marksman with a .22 rifle. He was an avid card player.
On his birthday of April 11th in 1946, Pete married Helen Louise Chafin in West Point, IN. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2012.
He leaves behind a daughter, Judy Staley, West Point; two sons, Rick (Sandy) Kerr, West Point and Dan (Lori) Kerr, Mellott; a brother, Harry I. Kerr, Lafayette; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant great-granddaughter, Helen Charis Fernandez; three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Charles Edward "Ed" Kerr; two sisters, Norma Davis and Georgia Hercamp.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, May 1st from 12;00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Owen Mason officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the West Point Cemetery, West Point, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Point Fire Department or the National Rifle Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019