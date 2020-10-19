Richard "Rick" H. Gates
Attica - Richard "Rick" H. Gates, 74, Attica, passed away in the Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:55 p.m.
Rick was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 11, 1946. He was the son of the late Harry and Virginia (Engelskirchen) Gates. He and his family moved to Attica in 1948. Rick graduated from Attica High School in 1964.
In March of 1968, Rick joined the Navy and served as a Medic. He went to San Diego for basic training. After basic training he was sent to Pensacola, FL where he served on the USS Providence. He later was stationed on the USS Sanctuary and served overseas during the Vietnam War.
After Vietnam, Rick returned home to Attica in 1971, where he helped his father-in-law, Ray Fletcher farm. He took over the family farm in 1973. Rick retired from farming in 2019. He remained the "Boss Man" at the Gates farm.
Rick was a member of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 of Attica; member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica and American Legion Post # 52 of Attica. He was a member of the "Table of Knowledge" at Robies Restaurant. He was an avid I.U. sports fan. His favorite pastime was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On September 10, 1964, Rick married Pamela Fletcher in Attica. He leaves behind his wife, Pamela of 56 years along with six children, Michael L. (Deana) Gates, Attica; Stephen E. (Tammy) Gates, Attica; Stephania (Pat) Cole, Williamsport; Michelle Briles (Bernie Lamie) Williamsport; twins, Staci (Keith) Gross, Fowler and Laci (Travis) Frodge, Williamsport; nineteen grandchildren, Austin (Kodie) Gates; Emily Grundy (Cody Kuiper); Dustin (Sylvia) Gates; Carlie (Kody) Perry; Joe Grundy, Caitlin Briles (fiancé-Kenny Little); Halle Frodge; Shelby Gross; Jarred Gates, Jorden Gates; Avery Cole; Gracie Gross; Aubry Cole; Hunter Frodge; Hannah Frodge; Hayden Frodge; Jack Cole; Wyatt Gross and Hattie Frodge; five great-grandchildren, Brielle Gates, Rhett Perry, Lila Kuiper, Brezlin Gates and Rhenn Perry; a brother, Bill (Terry) Gates, Louisville, KY; two sisters, Barbara Kerr and Patty (Mike) Cassidy, both of Lafayette; a sister-in-law, Brenda Gates, Attica; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Gates; a sister, Carolyn Kloss; a brother, James Robert "J.R." Gates; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lillian and Ray Fletcher; a brother-in-law, Stephen Fletcher and a niece Kelli Horn.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, October 22nd from 4:00 - 8 p.m. A celebration of Rick's life will be on Friday, October 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. with Brenda McIntosh officiating. Casual dress is encouraged, along with masks being worn. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation c/o Rick & Pam Gates 4-H Fund, 31 N. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993 or the Bethel Community Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
