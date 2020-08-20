Richard H. "Rick" Sell
Marion - Richard H. "Rick" Sell, 66, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:25 am, in the John F. Keever Jr.
Solace Center, Asheville, N.C., the son of the late Harold M. and Helen L. Bockma Sell. He was born January 31, 1954 in Watseka, Illinois. A graduate of South Newton High School, Kentland, IN, class of 1972. Rick worked for Metra of Chicago, IL and was a member of the Brook United Methodist Church, Brook, IN, Brotherhood of Railroad Singling, and Knights of Phythian. On November 29, 1975 he married Becky L. Bench Sell, and she survives, he is also survived by one son, Chad E. Sell, Louisville, KY, and one daughter Lindsey R. Sell, Marion, N.C., grandfather of 2 and great grandfather of 4, one brother, David P. Sell, (wife, Connie), West Lafayette. IN., 3 sisters, Nancy A. White, (husband, Ed), Muncie, IN, Patti L. Dietrich, Indianapolis, IN and Beth Ann Anderson, (husband, Frank) Ft. Wayne, IN.
No visitation, graveside services on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 pm at the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN, Amy Sell and Richard E. Gerts, officiating. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family. Memorials may be given in his name to the American Cancer Society
.