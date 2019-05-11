Richard Ingram



Brookston - Richard "Dick" Lee Ingram, 72 of Brookston passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Franciscan Health East.



He was born October 13, 1946 in Lafayette, IN to the late James and Eva (Chase) Ingram. He was a 1964 graduate of Klondike High School.



Dick proudly spent seven years in the United States Army serving three tours in Vietnam. After the war, he married the love of his life Hazen Lawson on May 22, 1976 in Warren County and she survives. He was employed with Purdue University for 30 years.



Dick was a history buff who loved anything Sci-fi. He also enjoyed gardening and collecting arrowheads.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Karen Heckler and beloved dog Sophie.



Memorial visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pmThursday, May 16, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2pm with Chaplain Virgil Barker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019