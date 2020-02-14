Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
For more information about
Richard Galvin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Galvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" Galvin


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Dick" Galvin Obituary
Richard J. "Dick" Galvin

Williamsport, IN - Richard J. "Dick" Galvin, 90, a lifelong Hoosier, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home in Williamsport. Dick had been in declining health since he suffered a stroke.

Dick was born April 12, 1929, to Dewey and Violet (Taylor) Galvin in Darlington, Montgomery County. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Tangier High School in Parke County. Dick went on to serve in the US Army in post-World War II occupied Japan, in Okinawa. After he returned to Indiana, Dick met Betty Pearl Hipsher at the old Williamsport skating rink, and that was the end of his single days: They married on October 15, 1950 in Williamsport. They loved dancing, and they raised their daughter in a house not far from where they met -- and where Dick lived the rest of his life. Dick was a country music fan, too, which was a good fit with his job - he was known in the area as the "jukebox man," installing and servicing machines for 30 years for Bill Helgers of Attica. Dick also was a member of the Attica Eagles #2596, Post #3318 Attica, American Legion Post #52, Moose Lodge #1482 Attica, and the Forty and Eight.

Betty passed away in 2007, but Dick is survived by their daughter, Cheryl Lynn Galvin, of Attica; two sisters, Edna Appleton, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, and Jo Ann Ames, of Carrolton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved long-time cat buddy Bailey.

In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by brothers William Brent (Billy) Galvin of Collinsville, Illinois; twins Donald Dewey Galvin of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Norman Taylor Galvin of Hallettsville, Texas; Roger Dale Galvin Dalby of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and sister Mildred June Sherman of Mansfield, Ohio.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. EST until service time at noon with Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial donations for Dick can be sent to Paws N Claws animal shelter, 2466 US41, Attica, Indiana, 47918. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -