Richard J. "Dick" Galvin
Williamsport, IN - Richard J. "Dick" Galvin, 90, a lifelong Hoosier, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home in Williamsport. Dick had been in declining health since he suffered a stroke.
Dick was born April 12, 1929, to Dewey and Violet (Taylor) Galvin in Darlington, Montgomery County. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Tangier High School in Parke County. Dick went on to serve in the US Army in post-World War II occupied Japan, in Okinawa. After he returned to Indiana, Dick met Betty Pearl Hipsher at the old Williamsport skating rink, and that was the end of his single days: They married on October 15, 1950 in Williamsport. They loved dancing, and they raised their daughter in a house not far from where they met -- and where Dick lived the rest of his life. Dick was a country music fan, too, which was a good fit with his job - he was known in the area as the "jukebox man," installing and servicing machines for 30 years for Bill Helgers of Attica. Dick also was a member of the Attica Eagles #2596, Post #3318 Attica, American Legion Post #52, Moose Lodge #1482 Attica, and the Forty and Eight.
Betty passed away in 2007, but Dick is survived by their daughter, Cheryl Lynn Galvin, of Attica; two sisters, Edna Appleton, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, and Jo Ann Ames, of Carrolton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved long-time cat buddy Bailey.
In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by brothers William Brent (Billy) Galvin of Collinsville, Illinois; twins Donald Dewey Galvin of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Norman Taylor Galvin of Hallettsville, Texas; Roger Dale Galvin Dalby of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and sister Mildred June Sherman of Mansfield, Ohio.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. EST until service time at noon with Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial donations for Dick can be sent to Paws N Claws animal shelter, 2466 US41, Attica, Indiana, 47918. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020