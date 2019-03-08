Services
Delphi - Richard K. "Rick" Messick, 62, died Monday, Mar 4, 2019 at 4:46pm, at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. He was born May 8, 1956 in Lafayette to the late Warren & Harriett Campbell Messick Jr. He attended Delphi High School. He worked for 24 years at the former Dick Krieg Motors in Delphi, now Mann Chevrolet, in the car detailing shop. He loved music and played the drums for several area bands, and played for Hat Trikk of Delphi last. He enjoyed refurbishing and rebuilding old Tonka toys and Lionel trains, and always tweaking and expanding his replica model of the Delphi Old Settlers Fair and Amusements, that was always displayed in a storefront window display during Old Settlers Days. Surviving: son-Richard " Rick" & Tara Messick of Lafayette; sisters-Karon S. Cook of Delphi, Patricia & Jeano Poulin of Delphi; brothers-Ernie & Linn Messick of Cebu, Philippines, Mike & Lesa Messick of Delphi; grandchildren: Elijah; Levi; Abigail; & Elizabeth. Preceded by a brother Warren III; a sister Sharon. There will be no services at this time. A graveside service will take place at a later date. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
