Richard L. Conger
Lafayette - Richard L. Conger passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital at 4:16 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Richard was a resident of Rosewalk Village for the last 2 ½ years. He was a lifelong resident of Lafayette.
Richard loved to ride the Citibus to see the sights of Lafayette and to meet new people. While at home, he enjoyed country music and watching TV. Richard is survived by a sister, Sara Eisenhut (Earl) and two sons, Rick of Conger of Lafayette, and Jordan Conger of Kentucky, and 2 nieces and one great niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Margaret Conger, and his daughter, Rhonda Conger.
There will be no services. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019