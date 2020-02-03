Services
Gundrum Funeral Home
1603 East Broadway
Logansport, IN 46947
(574) 753-3138
Resources
Lucerne - Richard L. Crimmins, 86, of Lucerne, passed away Friday January 31, 2020 in Woodbridge Health Campus of Logansport.

Born August 25, 1933 in Lucerne, IN to the late Leo and Margaret (Winn) Crimmins. On August 19, 1951 in Harrison Township IN he married Sarah Jane Herd who preceded in death on May 26, 2015,

Richard was a lifelong farmer in Harrison Township. He was a member of the Lucerne Lions and a former recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Richard was very proud of the fact that he had never missed a Sunday, for over forty years, while being an active member of the Indian Creek Christian Church. He was also a former active member of the Indiana Farm Bureau.

Survivors include two sons, Herd (Loisann) Crimmins, Lucerne, IN; Gilbert (Mindy) Crimmins, Remington, IN; two daughters, Susie (Tom) Runkle, Fulton, IN; Jane (Michael) Jordan, Johnson Creek, WI; six grandsons, Kem Crimmins, Bronx, NY; Jeff (Donna) Runkle, Rochester, IN; Greg (Laura) Runkle, Macy, IN; Adam Crimmins, Lucerne, IN; Austin (Kassidy) Crimmins, Mishawaka, IN; Brandon (Lisa) Crimmins, Elkhart, IN; five granddaughters, Kitten (Trey) McClain, Evansville, IN; Krystal (Chris Howard, Logansport, IN; Amy (Corey) Calvert, Rochester, IN; Rebecca J. (Ted) Mueller, Watertown, WI; Nicole L. (Andy) Wagner, Lisbon, WI; 30 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Paschen, 2 grandchildren, Andy & Noel Crimmins, one great grandchild, Addison Jay McClain.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday February 9, 2020 in the Gundrum Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Strite officiating. Burial will follow in the Indian Creek Christian Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2 - 6 Saturday February 8, 2020 in the Gundrum Funeral Home.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Lucerne Lions Club or the Indian Creek Christian Church Cemetery.

You may sign the guest book and send online condolences at www.gundrumcares.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
