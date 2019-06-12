Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Lafayette - Richard L. Emery, 79 of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at the home of his daughter in Avon, IN on Sunday June 9th at 5:45 pm. He was born in Frankfort, IN on August 20,1939 to the late Charles Raymond and Dorothy Straitman Emery. He served in the US Navy. Richard was a machinist at TRW.

Richard was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Surviving are two daughters Lori (Mike) Grimes of Avon, Melody Kyburz of Lafayette, a son Scott (Kristy) Emery of Lafayette, grandchildren Kierra Grimes of Avon, Tori Emery of Lafayette, Kain Emery of Lafayette, Ashlyn Sandbach of Brownsburg, Kendall Kyburz of Otterbein and great-grandchildren Gavin and Rowan Sandbach. Also surviving are a brother Ronald Emery of Lafayette and an aunt Davonna Priest of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by a brother.

Friends may call from noon to 2pm on Friday June 14th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, with services at 2pm with Pastor William Miller officiating. Military rite by the American Legion.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019
