Richard L. "Dick" Harner
Monticello - Richard L. "Dick" Harner, 78, of Monticello, passed away at 6:40 a.m., Monday, February 4, 2019, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born on October 18, 1940, in Tippecanoe County to the late Frank E. and Virginia J. (Redding) Harner. On November 20, 1960, he was married to Linda Barrett in the Brookston Federated Church and she survives.
He was a 1958 graduate of Brookston High School and was a life-long Farmer.
Dick was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Libanus Lodge #154 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, Murat Shrine, and the White County Shrine Club where he helped arrange and facilitate transportation for children and their families to Shriner's Hospitals.
He was a proud recipient of the White County Young Farmer of the Year award and was involved with White County 4-H for several years including being involved with his daughters' 4-H commitments.
He enjoyed golf, boating, and bridge club. He also enjoyed announcing the girls' basketball games with John Salomon on the radio and keeping stats. Above all, Dick cherished his family and had a love for farming.
Surviving in addition to his wife Linda are his children, Deb Harner of Red Oak, TX, Patty (Stan) Schneider of Fort Wayne, Cathy (Jay) Luebbert of Jefferson City, MO; grandchildren, Brittni and Nicole Schneider, and Austin and Chandler Luebbert; siblings, John (Lois) Harner of Bloomington, and Sue Peters of Lafayette.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Harner, sister-in-law Jeannie Harner, and brother-in-law Jack Peters.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Masonic services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a Shrine walk through.
Funeral services celebrating Dick's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F Cemetery, Monticello.
Memorials are encouraged to the White County Shrine Club or to the Monticello United Methodist Church.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019