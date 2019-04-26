|
Richard L. "Dick" Jaeger
Lafayette - Richard L. "Dick" Jaeger, the son of Andy Jaeger and Irene Hatch Jaeger, was born in a log house near Linnsburg, Indiana on April 29th, 1929. With two older sisters, he was the "baby" of the family - as his father insisted on introducing him.
Dick developed a passion for music at a very early age and knew he had no choice but to follow this calling during the Depression - a time when one simply did not leave the farm. He left the farm.
Graduating from IU in 1951 a degree in music education in hand, he taught in Henry County and later at New Castle High School as Choral Director. He married Leanna G. Young in New Castle in December, 1954 and moved to Lafayette in 1955 when he was appointed Director of Choral Music at Jefferson High School. Dick brought his passion for drama and musical theater to his teaching efforts, instilling that passion in his students — many of whom later went on to successful music careers of their own. He was well known for producing and directing some of the finest musical theater productions in the state at the high-school level.
As an actor, singer, clinician, writer, producer, director and board member, Dick's contributions to local, state and national organizations were many, including the following: Southern Illinois University, Indiana State University, Purdue Repertory Theatre, Tippecanoe Arts Federation, Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, the Bach Chorale Singers, Civic Theatre of Lafayette, Freedom Singers, Board President, Opera de Lafayette, Long Center for the Performing Arts, Tippecanoe County Historical Association, Lafayette's Millennium Committee, Hoopla Celebration Committee for Railroad Relocation, Indiana University Music Alumni Association, Trinity United Methodist, the First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church of West Lafayette and many, many others.
Dick also composed "Oh Lafayette," the official hymn of the Greater Lafayette area as well as the Jefferson High School Hymn.
Dick's favorite holiday was Christmas and he composed many Christmas selections and later published a collection of his own Yuletide and seasonal songs.
He received numerous community and state awards including, Sagamore of the Wabash, the Golden Hoosier Award, Order of Marquis de Lafayette, and a Key to City of Lafayette just to name a few.
Dick also served the arts as a music and theatre critic for Lafayette's Journal and Courier.
After 30 years in the classroom Dick left teaching and went to work for United Way of Tippecanoe County as Director of Communications, a position from which he retired in 1994.
Surviving with Leanna — his beloved wife of 65 years — are his sons (both also musicians) Mark (wife Karen) of Lafayette, David (wife Gail Ashburn) of Las Vegas, Nevada, daughter Ann Marie Jaeger of Lafayette, two grandchildren, Maria (husband Jason) and Michael Jaeger, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beulah and Wilma, and two stepbrothers.
There will be no public viewing or funeral. Final care and cremation will be provided by the Neptune Society. A memorial Facebook page has been set up where all who knew him are encouraged to post their condolences, anecdotes and well wishes, along with any video or pictures. Please search Facebook for "Richard Jaeger Memorial."
His was a life well-lived. He is beloved by many; his only wish being to bring smiles to all through music and song.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 26, 2019