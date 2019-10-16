|
|
Dr. Richard L. Shoemaker
West Lafayette - Dr. Richard L. Shoemaker, beloved husband of Alice (Kingma), departed this life on October 15, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Romney in 1929 to Everet and Elinor (Leaming) Shoemaker, Dick graduated from the Indiana School of Medicine. He married Alice in 1954 and served in the Air Force before opening private practice in Gas City, where he was a member of Kiwanis and served on the Board of Education. In 1977, the Shoemakers moved to Lafayette and became active in St. Ann Catholic Church. Dick was an emergency room physician at Home Hospital and, following a brief retirement, a medical officer for Holland America cruise lines.
A gentle, humble man with a quiet wit and a love of literature, Dick brought out the best in every soul he touched. His woodworking projects, Christmas stories, and silly poems are cherished by his family. In addition to his wife, he leaves sons Dr. Michael (Kathleen) Shoemaker of Pittsboro and their daughters, Adrienne (Victor) Anguiano of Indianapolis and Alison Shoemaker of San Francisco; Fr. Thomas Shoemaker of Fort Wayne; and Dr. Daniel (MaryLou) Shoemaker of Middlefield, CT and their children, Andrew Shoemaker of Yucaipa, CA and Emily (Vincent) Donatelli of Sarver, PA. Dick is predeceased by his brothers, Robert and James, and his sister, Esther Servies. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church on Saturday October 19 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM; Fr. Thomas Shoemaker will be officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery. No flowers please. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Soup Kitchen (612 Wabash Ave., Lafayette, IN 47905) or to University Place. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Shoemaker family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019