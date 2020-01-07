|
|
Richard "Rick" Lee Luse
Lafayette - Richard "Rick" Lee Luse, 52 of Lafayette passed away peacefully in his home on January 3, 2020 @ 1:30 am.
He was the son of Michael E Luse and Jackie S VanMeter both of Lafayette. Rick spent most of his life in Lafayette, however also spent some time in Alaska and Seattle. Rick was a fun, energetic person who enjoyed concerts, music, cooking, watching Nascar racing, and football. Ricks greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandkids. Rick married Babette (Emmons) Luse on October 31, 2010, and she survives.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, and a son, Araya Lee Luse (wife Morgan), Rick also loved his stepchildren Brandon Emmons (wife Amanda Jo) and Amanda Bailey (husband John) all of Lafayette. Rick has two siblings, Sister, Jennifer Ely (husband Paul) of Lafayette, and a brother, Zach Zieger (wife Kat) of Colorado. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews he loved dearly, however Rick held a special place in his heart for his 5 grandchildren, Brooke, Madison, Corrick, Lochlan, and Killian.
In honor of Ricks personal wishes there will not be a service. The family would like to thank those of you that supported all of us throughout his battle with cancer and we ask that you simply enjoy the special memories you shared with him.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020