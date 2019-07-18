Services
Callison-Lough Funeral Home
605 W Central
Bentonville, AR 72712
(479) 273-2477
Richard Lee Shirley


1935 - 2019
Lafayette - Richard Lee Shirley, 84, a long-time Lafayette resident and recently of Gravette, Arkansas passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. He was born January 24, 1935 in Covington, Indiana to the late Raymond and Ruth Hullinger Shirley. Mr. Shirley was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces serving in the Air Force from 1953-1957. Richard resided in the Lafayette area most of his life. He worked as an Inventor/Mechanical Engineer with Lafayette Instrument Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1998. Mr. Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Brett Lee Shirley and brother, Robert E. Shirley. Survivors include his daughter, Karen Lynne (Glen) Myers of Arkansas; grandchildren, Richard (Kristi) Myers of Arkansas, Curtis (Kelly) Shirley of Illinois, Alan (Katherine) Myers of Arkansas, Suzanne Shirley of Indiana and Jacinda Shirley of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kaitlynn, Spencer, Harper, Bostyn, Connor, Brettly and Max. Also surviving are his siblings, Dean Simms of Crawfordsville, Carl (Donna) Simms of Lebanon, Mary Merrill of Crawfordsville, William "Bill" Young of Lafayette, Shirley (Ken) Parker of House Springs, Missouri and numerous other beloved family members. Richard was raised by his grandfather, Alfeus Hullinger, who preceded him in death. Arrangements are under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville, Arkansas. Condolences may be expressed at www.CallisonLoughFH.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 18, 2019
