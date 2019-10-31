Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Smith Obituary
Richard Lee Smith

Lafayette - Richard Lee Smith, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at The Springs of Lafayette.

He was born August 30, 1932, in Lafayette, to the late Carl and Bertha (Bratz) Smith.

Richard graduated from Shadeland High School and served in the Army as a Sargent during the Korean War, serving two and a half years in Japan.

On January 4, 1969, he married Yvonne Overy Zink in Lafayette. She passed away December 17, 2014.

Richard worked for Downham Builders for ten years then wnet on to work in shipping for ALCOA before retiring.

Surviving are two sisters, Alice Doppelfeld of West Lafayette and Sister Maria Smith of Terre Haute. Richard was preceded in death by four brothers and seven sisters.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Homes Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. A graveside service will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette with Fr. Eric Underwood officiating.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now