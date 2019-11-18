|
|
Richard Leill
Lafayette - Richard "Dick" Eugene Leill, 86, a lifelong resident of Lafayette passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Aster Place.
He was born July 19, 1933 in Lafayette to the late Raymond and Mabel (Goddard) Leill. Dick was an Insurance Agent for Prudential for 18 years.
On August 18, 1954 he married Judith Ann Earl at Central Presbyterian and she survives.
He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. Dick enjoyed antiques, farm equipment, nature, continuous learning, flying and participating in various community service projects. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his wife Judith, he is survived by his children: Richard Gordon (Sandy) Leill of Lafayette, Warren David (Carmen) Leill of Cabot, AK, Eric Peter (Sheryl) Leill of Edina, MN, and Elizabeth Ann (Tim) Giesler of South Haven, MI; siblings: Joan Jenkinson of Lafayette, Rosalie (Ed) Nuckols of Phoenix, AZ, Marcia (Mike) Raisor of Lafayette and Raymond W. (Mary Jane) Leill Jr also of Lafayette. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Rudder.
Memorial service will be held 11am Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lucia Oerter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Private burial to take place Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Springvale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Golden Broncho Club, Central Presbyterian Hand Bell Choir or Right Steps Child Development Center. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019